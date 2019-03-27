Listen Live Sports

Wizards-Lakers, Box

March 27, 2019 1:04 am
 
WASHINGTON (106)

Brown Jr. 3-10 0-1 6, Ariza 2-4 1-1 6, Bryant 3-7 0-0 7, Satoransky 4-10 0-0 8, Beal 10-19 10-13 32, Green 1-3 2-2 4, Parker 8-15 2-2 18, Portis 3-8 4-4 10, McRae 3-10 0-0 6, Randle 2-4 3-4 9. Totals 39-90 22-27 106.

L.A. LAKERS (124)

James 11-20 0-2 23, Kuzma 5-15 4-4 15, McGee 9-11 2-3 20, Rondo 3-7 0-0 7, Caldwell-Pope 10-17 3-3 29, Williams 1-2 3-4 5, Wagner 4-5 3-4 11, Machado 1-2 1-1 3, Caruso 1-3 1-2 4, Stephenson 3-7 0-0 7, Bonga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 48-89 17-23 124.

Washington 29 27 27 23—106
L.A. Lakers 34 33 30 27—124

3-Point Goals_Washington 6-32 (Randle 2-3, Beal 2-7, Ariza 1-3, Bryant 1-4, Brown Jr. 0-1, Green 0-1, Parker 0-2, Satoransky 0-3, Portis 0-3, McRae 0-5), L.A. Lakers 11-33 (Caldwell-Pope 6-12, Stephenson 1-3, Caruso 1-3, Rondo 1-4, Kuzma 1-4, James 1-6, Wagner 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 39 (Portis 7), L.A. Lakers 52 (McGee 15). Assists_Washington 21 (Satoransky 11), L.A. Lakers 37 (James 14). Total Fouls_Washington 20, L.A. Lakers 21. A_18,997 (18,997).

