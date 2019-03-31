Wizards-Nuggets, Box

WASHINGTON (95)

Brown Jr. 9-16 1-1 24, Portis 1-9 0-0 2, Bryant 9-16 2-3 20, Satoransky 1-6 3-4 5, Beal 6-16 5-5 17, Parker 8-16 3-6 20, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Randle 0-2 0-0 0, McRae 3-9 1-1 7. Totals 37-92 15-20 95.

DENVER (90)

Barton 4-15 0-1 10, Millsap 3-13 7-9 13, Jokic 11-15 1-3 23, Murray 4-8 2-2 12, Harris 4-13 0-0 9, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-7 1-1 9, Lyles 1-4 1-2 3, Morris 2-8 0-0 5, Beasley 2-10 1-2 6. Totals 35-93 13-20 90.

Washington 23 30 22 20—95 Denver 34 28 10 18—90

3-Point Goals_Washington 6-24 (Brown Jr. 5-7, Parker 1-5, Satoransky 0-1, McRae 0-2, Bryant 0-2, Portis 0-3, Beal 0-4), Denver 7-36 (Murray 2-5, Barton 2-10, Morris 1-4, Beasley 1-5, Harris 1-7, Millsap 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Jokic 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 54 (Bryant 14), Denver 57 (Millsap 16). Assists_Washington 24 (McRae 7), Denver 18 (Barton, Jokic 4). Total Fouls_Washington 21, Denver 18. Technicals_Beal, Jokic 2. Ejected_Jokic. A_17,356 (19,520).

