Wizards-Suns, Box

WASHINGTON (124)

Brown Jr. 1-5 0-3 2, Portis 2-8 2-2 6, Bryant 7-16 2-6 18, Satoransky 3-5 10-12 16, Beal 11-22 1-4 28, Parker 9-16 8-10 28, Green 2-6 1-1 5, Randle 0-2 0-0 0, McRae 8-10 5-5 21. Totals 43-90 29-43 124.

PHOENIX (121)

Bridges 1-6 2-2 4, Bender 4-6 1-2 12, Ayton 6-13 2-3 14, Melton 2-4 0-0 4, Booker 19-29 9-10 50, Spalding 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 1-4 5-6 7, Okobo 1-2 0-0 3, Daniels 5-12 0-0 15, Crawford 4-11 2-3 12. Totals 43-87 21-26 121.

Washington 27 32 30 35—124 Phoenix 30 29 31 31—121

3-Point Goals_Washington 9-25 (Beal 5-10, Bryant 2-4, Parker 2-5, Randle 0-1, Portis 0-1, Satoransky 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-1, Green 0-2), Phoenix 14-37 (Daniels 5-10, Bender 3-5, Booker 3-9, Crawford 2-7, Okobo 1-2, Melton 0-1, Bridges 0-3). Fouled Out_Holmes. Rebounds_Washington 52 (Bryant 19), Phoenix 48 (Booker, Ayton 10). Assists_Washington 18 (Beal 4), Phoenix 22 (Crawford 7). Total Fouls_Washington 20, Phoenix 28. Technicals_Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A_16,004 (18,422).

