Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards-Suns, Box

March 28, 2019 12:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       
WASHINGTON (124)

Brown Jr. 1-5 0-3 2, Portis 2-8 2-2 6, Bryant 7-16 2-6 18, Satoransky 3-5 10-12 16, Beal 11-22 1-4 28, Parker 9-16 8-10 28, Green 2-6 1-1 5, Randle 0-2 0-0 0, McRae 8-10 5-5 21. Totals 43-90 29-43 124.

PHOENIX (121)

Bridges 1-6 2-2 4, Bender 4-6 1-2 12, Ayton 6-13 2-3 14, Melton 2-4 0-0 4, Booker 19-29 9-10 50, Spalding 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 1-4 5-6 7, Okobo 1-2 0-0 3, Daniels 5-12 0-0 15, Crawford 4-11 2-3 12. Totals 43-87 21-26 121.

Washington 27 32 30 35—124
Phoenix 30 29 31 31—121

3-Point Goals_Washington 9-25 (Beal 5-10, Bryant 2-4, Parker 2-5, Randle 0-1, Portis 0-1, Satoransky 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-1, Green 0-2), Phoenix 14-37 (Daniels 5-10, Bender 3-5, Booker 3-9, Crawford 2-7, Okobo 1-2, Melton 0-1, Bridges 0-3). Fouled Out_Holmes. Rebounds_Washington 52 (Bryant 19), Phoenix 48 (Booker, Ayton 10). Assists_Washington 18 (Beal 4), Phoenix 22 (Crawford 7). Total Fouls_Washington 20, Phoenix 28. Technicals_Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A_16,004 (18,422).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.