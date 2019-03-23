Wizards take on the Heat on 3-game skid

Miami Heat (35-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (30-43, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup with Miami as losers of three games in a row.

The Wizards are 7-8 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.3 points and shooting 47.1 percent.

The Heat are 18-17 in road games. Miami is third in the NBA allowing 105.9 points and holding opponents to 44.4 percent shooting. The two teams square off for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal leads the Wizards scoring 26 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Tomas Satoransky has averaged 7.5 assists and 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Hassan Whiteside leads the Heat with 11.8 rebounds and averages 12.5 points. Dion Waiters has averaged 2.2 made 3-pointers and scored 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 107.7 points, 47.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.4 points on 42.0 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 116.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: Trevor Ariza: day to day (strained left groin), Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: day to day (thigh), Rodney McGruder: day to day (left knee soreness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

