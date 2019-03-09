Wizards-Timberwolves, Box

WASHINGTON (130)

Ariza 8-13 4-4 27, Green 3-12 3-4 10, Portis 9-18 0-0 21, Satoransky 4-9 1-1 9, Beal 13-25 8-11 36, Brown Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Dekker 1-3 0-2 2, Parker 6-9 0-0 15, Bryant 3-7 2-2 8. Totals 48-100 18-24 130.

MINNESOTA (135)

Bates-Diop 5-12 1-2 12, Saric 5-10 0-0 13, Towns 15-25 6-6 40, Teague 2-14 2-2 7, Okogie 1-5 0-0 3, Tolliver 1-4 4-4 7, Gibson 6-11 3-4 15, Rose 13-23 3-4 29, Jones 1-5 2-2 4, Reynolds 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 51-115 21-24 135.

Washington 39 32 28 22 9—130 Minnesota 28 32 35 26 14—135

3-Point Goals_Washington 16-44 (Ariza 7-11, Parker 3-5, Portis 3-6, Beal 2-10, Green 1-6, Brown Jr. 0-2, Satoransky 0-2, Bryant 0-2), Minnesota 12-36 (Towns 4-7, Saric 3-5, Okogie 1-3, Reynolds 1-4, Tolliver 1-4, Bates-Diop 1-4, Teague 1-6, Jones 0-1, Rose 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 50 (Portis 12), Minnesota 56 (Towns 16). Assists_Washington 31 (Satoransky 11), Minnesota 25 (Teague 8). Total Fouls_Washington 23, Minnesota 17. Technicals_Ariza, Teague, Okogie. A_14,381 (19,356).

