WNBA Playoff Glance

March 18, 2019
 
First Round
Tuesday, Aug. 21

Phoenix 101, Dallas 83

Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68

Second Round
Thursday, Aug. 23

Washington 96, Los Angeles 64

Phoenix 96, Connecticut 86

Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Seattle 3, Phoenix 2

Sunday, Aug. 26: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT

Friday, Aug. 31: Phoenix 86, Seattle 66

Sunday, Sept. 2: Phoenix 86, Seattle 84

Tuesday, Sept. 4: Seattle 94, Phoenix 84

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington 87, Atlanta 84

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Atlanta 78, Washington 75

Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta 81, Washington 76

Sunday, Sept. 2: Washington 97, Atlanta 76

Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington 86, Atlanta 81

Finals
(Best-of-5)
Seattle 3, Washington 0

Friday, Sept. 7: Seattle 89, Washington 76

Sunday, Sept. 9: Seattle 75, Washington 73

Wednesday, Sept 12: Seattle 98, Washington 82

