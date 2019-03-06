Wofford’s Magee, Young earn Southern Conference honors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Wofford guard Fletcher Magee has been voted the Southern Conference player of the year and the Terriers’ Mike Young is the coach of the year.

Magee and Young came on top in separate voting by SoCon coaches and league media.

Magee helped the 22nd-ranked Terriers (26-4, 18-0 Southern Conference) to their first-ever Top 25 ranking. He is 15 3-pointers shy of the NCAA’s all-time mark for made field goals from behind the arc.

Wofford is the top seed and heavy favorite in the Southern Conference Tournament, which starts Friday in Asheville, North Carolina.

Magee and teammate Cameron Jackson were named first-team all-Southern Conference by league coaches. The rest of the first team was Furman’s Matt Rafferty and UNCG’s Francis Alonso and Isaiah Miller.

