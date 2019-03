Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT First Round Wednesday, March 20

Appalachian State 57, UNC Ashville 55

Marshall at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Utah State at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Thursday, March 21

Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Akron at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals Monday, March 25 or Tuesday, March 26

Utah State-UC Riverside winner vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley-North Texas winner, TBA

Nicholls-Southern Mississippi winner vs. Georgia State-North Alabama winner, TBA

Akron-Tennessee Tech winner vs. Campbell-Coastal Carolina winner, TBA

Appalachian State vs. Marshall-Davidson winner, TBA

Semifinals Friday, March 29 or Saturday, March 30

Utah State-UC Riverside-Texas Rio Grande Valley-North Texas winner vs. Nicholls-Southern Mississippi-Georgia State-North Alabama winner, TBA

Akron-Tennessee Tech-Campbell-Coastal Carolina winner vs. Appalachian State-Marshall-Davidson winner, TBA

Championship Tuesday, April 2 or Wednesday, April 3

Semifinal winners, TBA

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.