Thursday, Feb. 28 EAST

Iona 58, St. Peter’s 53

Marist 69, Monmouth (NJ) 45

Quinnipiac 59, Manhattan 42

Rider 77, Siena 54

Rutgers 60, Minnesota 54

SOUTH

Alabama 46, Mississippi 43

Appalachian St. 56, Louisiana-Monroe 51

Austin Peay 80, E. Kentucky 60

Coastal Carolina 67, Louisiana-Lafayette 62

Duke 63, Clemson 59

ETSU 72, W. Carolina 41

Georgia 69, Florida 57

Louisville 92, NC State 62

Mercer 66, Furman 62

Miami 69, Georgia Tech 56

Mississippi St. 76, LSU 56

Morehead St. 80, Murray St. 71

Pittsburgh 70, Wake Forest 64

Samford 79, Wofford 62

South Carolina 73, Auburn 66

Syracuse 94, Florida St. 88

Texas A&M 62, Kentucky 55

UNC-Greensboro 53, Chattanooga 49

UT Martin 71, Belmont 68

Vanderbilt 76, Tennessee 69

Virginia Tech 63, Virginia 45

MIDWEST

Bradley 87, Valparaiso 76

E. Illinois 52, Jacksonville St. 49

Green Bay 45, IUPUI 43

Illinois St. 65, Loyola of Chicago 52

Milwaukee 48, Ill.-Chicago 37

N. Kentucky 74, Oakland 63

North Dakota 74, Purdue Fort Wayne 58

Ohio St. 61, Wisconsin 50

Rio Grande 84, Chicago St. 38

SE Missouri 81, Tennessee St. 57

SIU-Edwardsville 63, Tennessee Tech 61

South Dakota 76, N. Dakota St. 57

Wright St. 76, Detroit 73

SOUTHWEST

Georgia St. 64, Arkansas St. 62

Missouri 73, Arkansas 67

Oral Roberts 65, Nebraska-Omaha 64

Texas-Arlington 72, South Alabama 51

Troy 82, Texas State 63

UALR 80, Georgia Southern 51

FAR WEST

BYU 82, San Francisco 59

California Baptist 86, Seattle 64

Denver 94, W. Illinois 85

E. Washington 71, Sacramento St. 62

Gonzaga 83, Pepperdine 60

Idaho 81, Portland St. 68

Loyola Marymount 70, Portland 54

N. Colorado 61, Idaho St. 59

New Mexico St. 68, UMKC 61

Santa Clara 77, San Diego 68

UC Davis 66, Long Beach St. 49

UC Riverside 63, CS Northridge 51

