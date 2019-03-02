Friday, Mar. 1 EAST

Columbia 93, Brown 62

Cornell 66, Yale 56

DePaul 76, Providence 61

Delaware 71, Elon 59

Hofstra 68, Coll. of Charleston 49

Northeastern 83, UNC-Wilmington 54

Penn 75, Harvard 70

Princeton 64, Dartmouth 47

William & Mary 77, Drexel 72

MIDWEST

Creighton 71, Marquette 65

Drake 71, S. Illinois 64

Evansville 59, Indiana St. 56

Georgetown 72, Butler 42

Missouri St. 58, N. Iowa 48

Villanova 68, Xavier 63

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 66, Oregon St. 54

California 71, Washington 65

Oregon 83, Arizona 54

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 75, Pacific 62

Stanford 67, Washington St. 42

UCLA 76, Utah 60

