Saturday, Mar. 2 EAST

Boston U. 67, Army 42

Buffalo 86, Miami (Ohio) 61

CCSU 72, LIU Brooklyn 59

Fordham 51, Saint Joseph’s 41

Holy Cross 80, Colgate 67

Liberty 58, NJIT 39

Maine 67, Binghamton 60

Manhattan 53, Canisius 33

Monmouth (NJ) 76, St. Peter’s 59

Mount St. Mary’s 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 57

Rider 60, Fairfield 53

Robert Morris 77, Wagner 57

Sacred Heart 77, St. Francis (Pa.) 51

St. Francis Brooklyn 101, Bryant 77

Temple 68, Wichita St. 52

UConn 83, Houston 61

UMBC 55, New Hampshire 47

UMass 57, Rhode Island 53

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 83, Louisiana-Lafayette 69

Campbell 76, Winthrop 67

Charlotte 62, FIU 53

Chattanooga 65, W. Carolina 50

Florida Gulf Coast 68, Jacksonville 62

Maryland 71, Illinois 62

NC A&T 77, Florida A&M 53

Nicholls 66, New Orleans 58

North Alabama 71, Lipscomb 50

Radford 55, SC-Upstate 43

Richmond 56, George Washington 48

SC State 57, Bethune-Cookman 51

Stetson 58, Kennesaw St. 45

UCF 52, Tulane 42

UNC-Asheville 62, Charleston Southern 45

VCU 61, Davidson 54

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 62, Kent St. 49

Cent. Michigan 87, E. Michigan 60

Cincinnati 57, South Florida 43

Dayton 73, Saint Louis 57

Green Bay 77, Ill.-Chicago 53

IUPUI 76, Milwaukee 55

Kansas St. 75, Texas Tech 67

N. Kentucky 81, Detroit 63

Purdue Fort Wayne 66, N. Dakota St. 46

Tennessee Tech 68, E. Illinois 51

Toledo 64, N. Illinois 53

W. Michigan 72, Ball St. 54

Wright St. 73, Oakland 64

Youngstown St. 74, Cleveland St. 61

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 76, Oklahoma St. 44

East Carolina 64, Tulsa 60

Incarnate Word 77, Texas A&M-CC 72

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 75, Weber St. 61

New Mexico St. 77, Chicago St. 54

