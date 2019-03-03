Sunday, Mar. 3 EAST

Delaware 68, William & Mary 52

Drexel 68, Elon 45

James Madison 63, Towson 56

Louisville 67, Pittsburgh 40

Marquette 80, Providence 57

Northeastern 81, Coll. of Charleston 69

Syracuse 76, Boston College 59

UNC-Wilmington 61, Hofstra 51

SOUTH

Duke 62, North Carolina 44

Florida St. 64, Georgia Tech 55

Kentucky 58, Georgia 53

Virginia Tech 69, Wake Forest 57

MIDWEST

Butler 62, Villanova 60

Indiana 73, Purdue 51

Michigan 59, Wisconsin 49

Notre Dame 103, Virginia 66

