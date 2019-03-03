Sunday, Mar. 3 EAST

Delaware 68, William & Mary 52

Drexel 68, Elon 45

James Madison 63, Towson 56

Louisville 67, Pittsburgh 40

Marquette 80, Providence 57

Northeastern 81, Coll. of Charleston 69

Seton Hall 76, St. John’s 72

Syracuse 76, Boston College 59

UNC-Wilmington 61, Hofstra 51

SOUTH

Auburn 56, LSU 46

Duke 62, North Carolina 44

Florida 78, Vanderbilt 66

Florida St. 64, Georgia Tech 55

Kentucky 58, Georgia 53

Mississippi St. 68, South Carolina 64

NC State 70, Miami 68

Tennessee 81, Mississippi 56

Virginia Tech 69, Wake Forest 57

MIDWEST

Butler 62, Villanova 60

DePaul 74, Creighton 67

Drake 70, Missouri St. 61

Georgetown 67, Xavier 64

Illinois St. 74, Valparaiso 53

Indiana 73, Purdue 51

Iowa 74, Northwestern 50

Michigan 59, Wisconsin 49

Minnesota 81, Michigan St. 63

Missouri 82, Alabama 47

N. Iowa 76, S. Illinois 67

Notre Dame 103, Virginia 66

Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 56

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 66, Arkansas 53

FAR WEST

California 80, Washington St. 58

Oregon 66, Arizona St. 59

Southern Cal 83, Utah 77

Stanford 72, Washington 53

UCLA 84, Colorado 50

