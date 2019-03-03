Delaware 68, William & Mary 52
Drexel 68, Elon 45
James Madison 63, Towson 56
Louisville 67, Pittsburgh 40
Marquette 80, Providence 57
Northeastern 81, Coll. of Charleston 69
Seton Hall 76, St. John’s 72
Syracuse 76, Boston College 59
UNC-Wilmington 61, Hofstra 51
Auburn 56, LSU 46
Duke 62, North Carolina 44
Florida 78, Vanderbilt 66
Florida St. 64, Georgia Tech 55
Kentucky 58, Georgia 53
Mississippi St. 68, South Carolina 64
NC State 70, Miami 68
Tennessee 81, Mississippi 56
Virginia Tech 69, Wake Forest 57
Butler 62, Villanova 60
DePaul 74, Creighton 67
Drake 70, Missouri St. 61
Georgetown 67, Xavier 64
Illinois St. 74, Valparaiso 53
Indiana 73, Purdue 51
Iowa 74, Northwestern 50
Michigan 59, Wisconsin 49
Minnesota 81, Michigan St. 63
Missouri 82, Alabama 47
N. Iowa 76, S. Illinois 67
Notre Dame 103, Virginia 66
Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 56
Texas A&M 66, Arkansas 53
California 80, Washington St. 58
Oregon 66, Arizona St. 59
Oregon St. 65, Arizona 60
Southern Cal 83, Utah 77
Stanford 72, Washington 53
UCLA 84, Colorado 50
