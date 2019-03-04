Monday, Mar. 4 EAST

Baylor 63, West Virginia 57

Bryant 69, LIU Brooklyn 54

Delaware St. 59, Norfolk St. 56

Fairleigh Dickinson 66, CCSU 63

Morgan St. 57, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

Sacred Heart 54, Robert Morris 45

St. Francis (Pa.) 67, Wagner 58

St. Francis Brooklyn 69, Mount St. Mary’s 65

SOUTH

Alabama St. 67, Prairie View 59

Cincinnati 80, Tulane 65

East Carolina 67, SMU 61

MVSU 79, Grambling St. 61

Old Dominion 69, Longwood 48

Temple 84, Memphis 53

Texas Southern 56, Alabama A&M 45

UConn 57, South Florida 47

MIDWEST

Iowa St. 69, Kansas 49

Wichita St. 71, Tulsa 49

SOUTHWEST

Jackson St. 61, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41

Kansas St. 68, Oklahoma St. 58

