Tuesday, Mar. 5 EAST

Duquesne 106, Rhode Island 69

Saint Joseph’s 61, George Washington 49

SOUTH

Davidson 74, St. Bonaventure 49

Florida Gulf Coast 61, Stetson 42

Liberty 61, North Alabama 48

Lipscomb 72, Kennesaw St. 69

North Florida 54, NJIT 46

UMass 86, George Mason 80

MIDWEST

Dayton 65, La Salle 38

IUPUI 60, N. Kentucky 44

Saint Louis 58, Richmond 49

Wright St. 83, Oakland 60

SOUTHWEST

Texas 62, TCU 48

