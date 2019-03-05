Duquesne 106, Rhode Island 69
Saint Joseph’s 61, George Washington 49
Davidson 74, St. Bonaventure 49
Florida Gulf Coast 61, Stetson 42
Liberty 61, North Alabama 48
Lipscomb 72, Kennesaw St. 69
North Florida 54, NJIT 46
UMass 86, George Mason 80
Dayton 65, La Salle 38
IUPUI 60, N. Kentucky 44
Saint Louis 58, Richmond 49
Wright St. 83, Oakland 60
Texas 62, TCU 48
Texas Tech 88, Oklahoma 82
