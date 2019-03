By The Associated Press

Wednesday, Mar. 6 EAST

Bucknell 84, Army 66

Wisconsin 65, Penn St. 57

SOUTH

Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 57

Belmont 74, SE Missouri 65

Advertisement

Campbell 59, SC-Upstate 49

Florida 64, Mississippi 57

Gardner-Webb 67, Presbyterian 62

Morehead St. 77, Jacksonville St. 60

Virginia 77, Boston College 61

Virginia Tech 85, Wake Forest 63

MIDWEST

Purdue 72, Illinois 60

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.