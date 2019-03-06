Wednesday, Mar. 6 EAST

Albany (NY) 61, Binghamton 56

American U. 69, Navy 44

Bucknell 84, Army 66

Buffalo 75, Bowling Green 61

Colgate 77, Lafayette 67

Hartford 65, UMBC 48

Lehigh 79, Holy Cross 74

Loyola (Md.) 59, Boston U. 55

Maine 69, New Hampshire 36

Stony Brook 69, Vermont 58

Wisconsin 65, Penn St. 57

SOUTH

Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 57

Belmont 74, SE Missouri 65

Campbell 59, SC-Upstate 49

Charleston Southern 67, Winthrop 57

Duke 86, Pittsburgh 64

Florida 64, Mississippi 57

Gardner-Webb 67, Presbyterian 62

High Point 82, UNC-Asheville 81

Morehead St. 77, Jacksonville St. 60

Nicholls 89, Northwestern St. 67

Radford 84, Hampton 59

Virginia 77, Boston College 61

Virginia Tech 85, Wake Forest 63

MIDWEST

Ball St. 67, N. Illinois 64

Cent. Michigan 88, W. Michigan 57

Green Bay 73, Cleveland St. 30

Kent St. 65, Akron 55

Ohio 70, Miami (Ohio) 66

Purdue 72, Illinois 60

Toledo 70, E. Michigan 67

Youngstown St. 64, Milwaukee 58

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 67, Incarnate Word 52

Stephen F. Austin 65, Abilene Christian 48

