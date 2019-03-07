Albany (NY) 61, Binghamton 56
American U. 69, Navy 44
Bucknell 84, Army 66
Buffalo 75, Bowling Green 61
Colgate 77, Lafayette 67
Hartford 65, UMBC 48
Lehigh 79, Holy Cross 74
Loyola (Md.) 59, Boston U. 55
Maine 69, New Hampshire 36
Stony Brook 69, Vermont 58
Wisconsin 65, Penn St. 57
Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 57
Belmont 74, SE Missouri 65
Campbell 59, SC-Upstate 49
Charleston Southern 67, Winthrop 57
Duke 86, Pittsburgh 64
Florida 64, Mississippi 57
Gardner-Webb 67, Presbyterian 62
High Point 82, UNC-Asheville 81
Morehead St. 77, Jacksonville St. 60
New Orleans 46, SE Louisiana 45
Nicholls 89, Northwestern St. 67
Radford 84, Hampton 59
Virginia 77, Boston College 61
Virginia Tech 85, Wake Forest 63
Ball St. 67, N. Illinois 64
Cent. Michigan 88, W. Michigan 57
Green Bay 73, Cleveland St. 30
Kent St. 65, Akron 55
Ohio 70, Miami (Ohio) 66
Purdue 72, Illinois 60
Toledo 70, E. Michigan 67
Youngstown St. 64, Milwaukee 58
Houston Baptist 67, Incarnate Word 52
Sam Houston St. 71, Cent. Arkansas 59
Stephen F. Austin 65, Abilene Christian 48
Texas A&M-CC 62, McNeese St. 51
CS Northridge 68, UC Irvine 58
UC Davis 87, Cal Poly 54
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.