Thursday, Mar. 7 EAST

Fairfield 74, Niagara 69

Iona 75, Siena 64

Manhattan 62, St. Peter’s 41

Md.-Eastern Shore 69, Delaware St. 58

Robert Morris 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 53

Syracuse 67, Virginia 57

SOUTH

Arkansas 86, Georgia 76

Bethune-Cookman 70, Florida A&M 60

Chattanooga 72, UNC-Greensboro 62

Furman 67, Samford 52

Marshall 87, FIU 42

Mercer 55, W. Carolina 32

Norfolk St. 74, Howard 59

North Carolina 80, Georgia Tech 73

Tennessee 69, LSU 66

Tennessee Tech 68, Austin Peay 57

UT Martin 77, Murray St. 56

Wofford 75, ETSU 66

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 68, Northwestern 52

Missouri 87, Florida 56

Wisconsin 73, Ohio St. 63

FAR WEST

Arizona 76, Southern Cal 48

Arizona St. 66, Colorado 49

San Francisco 76, Portland 69

Santa Clara 63, San Diego 59

