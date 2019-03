By The Associated Press

Saturday, Mar. 9 EAST

Kansas St. 72, West Virginia 59

Lafayette 63, Army 61

Marist 65, Manhattan 51

SOUTH

VCU 61, Dayton 52

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 78, Toledo 45

Notre Dame 91, Syracuse 66

Ohio 76, Bowling Green 68

S. Dakota St. 88, Purdue Fort Wayne 50

SOUTHWEST

South Florida 72, Houston 55

