Sunday, Mar. 10 EAST

Georgetown 76, Villanova 67

Hartford 64, Stony Brook 59

Maine 66, Albany (NY) 51

Marist 62, Rider 52

Advertisement

Quinnipiac 80, Monmouth (NJ) 42

UConn 81, South Florida 45

SOUTH

Fordham 62, VCU 47

Iowa 90, Maryland 76

Mercer 66, Furman 63

Mississippi St. 101, Arkansas 70

UCF 66, Cincinnati 58

MIDWEST

DePaul 85, Providence 60

Iowa St. 75, Texas 69

Marquette 88, St. John’s 57

Notre Dame 99, Louisville 79

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 88, Kansas St. 60

Oral Roberts 68, W. Illinois 64

FAR WEST

Nevada 78, San Jose St. 68

North Dakota 80, Denver 67

San Diego St. 63, Air Force 55

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.