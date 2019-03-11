Georgetown 76, Villanova 67
Hartford 64, Stony Brook 59
Maine 66, Albany (NY) 51
Marist 62, Rider 52
Quinnipiac 80, Monmouth (NJ) 42
UConn 81, South Florida 45
Fordham 62, VCU 47
Iowa 90, Maryland 76
Mercer 66, Furman 63
Mississippi St. 101, Arkansas 70
UCF 66, Cincinnati 58
Creighton 60, Butler 51
DePaul 85, Providence 60
Iowa St. 75, Texas 69
Marquette 88, St. John’s 57
Notre Dame 99, Louisville 79
Baylor 88, Kansas St. 60
Oral Roberts 68, W. Illinois 64
Nevada 78, San Jose St. 68
North Dakota 80, Denver 67
San Diego St. 63, Air Force 55
Stanford 64, Oregon 57
Utah St. 62, Colorado St. 59
