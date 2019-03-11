Monday, Mar. 11 EAST

American U. 67, Lafayette 47

Bucknell 88, Loyola (Md.) 63

Holy Cross 72, Boston U. 70

Lehigh 78, Colgate 68

Mount St. Mary’s 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 74

Quinnipiac 81, Marist 51

Robert Morris 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 38

Sacred Heart 68, Wagner 51

St. Francis (Pa.) 91, Bryant 78

UConn 66, UCF 45

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 63, Arkansas St. 49

Coppin St. 50, Morgan St. 48

Howard 59, Florida A&M 53

South Alabama 73, Louisiana-Lafayette 61

MIDWEST

DePaul 80, Creighton 69

E. Michigan 61, Akron 59

Green Bay 55, Youngstown St. 53

Kent St. 86, Bowling Green 62

Marquette 75, Georgetown 62

N. Illinois 70, W. Michigan 69

S. Dakota St. 86, Oral Roberts 55

South Dakota 84, North Dakota 61

Toledo 67, Ball St. 63

Wright St. 60, IUPUI 51

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 67, Iowa St. 49

FAR WEST

BYU 68, Pepperdine 63

Boise St. 72, Nevada 67

Fresno St. 66, UNLV 55

Gonzaga 78, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 77

N. Arizona 74, Sacramento St. 69

S. Utah 64, Montana 56

