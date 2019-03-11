American U. 67, Lafayette 47
Bucknell 88, Loyola (Md.) 63
Holy Cross 72, Boston U. 70
Lehigh 78, Colgate 68
Mount St. Mary’s 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 74
Quinnipiac 81, Marist 51
Robert Morris 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 38
Sacred Heart 68, Wagner 51
St. Francis (Pa.) 91, Bryant 78
UConn 66, UCF 45
Coastal Carolina 63, Arkansas St. 49
Coppin St. 50, Morgan St. 48
Howard 59, Florida A&M 53
South Alabama 73, Louisiana-Lafayette 61
DePaul 80, Creighton 69
E. Michigan 61, Akron 59
Green Bay 55, Youngstown St. 53
Kent St. 86, Bowling Green 62
Marquette 75, Georgetown 62
N. Illinois 70, W. Michigan 69
S. Dakota St. 86, Oral Roberts 55
South Dakota 84, North Dakota 61
Toledo 67, Ball St. 63
Wright St. 60, IUPUI 51
Baylor 67, Iowa St. 49
BYU 68, Pepperdine 63
Boise St. 72, Nevada 67
Fresno St. 66, UNLV 55
Gonzaga 78, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 77
N. Arizona 74, Sacramento St. 69
S. Utah 64, Montana 56

