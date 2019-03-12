Tuesday, Mar. 12 EAST

NC Central 80, Delaware St. 64

SOUTH

Campbell 54, Longwood 49

Charleston Southern 67, SC-Upstate 52

Grambling St. 72, Texas Southern 61

Jackson St. 75, Alabama St. 59

Presbyterian 64, Winthrop 52

SC State 62, Savannah St. 53

Southern U. 51, MVSU 44

MIDWEST

DePaul 74, Marquette 73

S. Dakota St. 83, South Dakota 71

Wright St. 55, Green Bay 52

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 69, Alabama A&M 56

FAR WEST

BYU 82, Gonzaga 68

Boise St. 89, Fresno St. 77

Idaho 90, N. Arizona 73

N. Colorado 82, S. Utah 50

Portland St. 68, Montana St. 56

UC Irvine 53, UC Santa Barbara 46

