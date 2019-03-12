NC Central 80, Delaware St. 64
Campbell 54, Longwood 49
Charleston Southern 67, SC-Upstate 52
Grambling St. 72, Texas Southern 61
Jackson St. 75, Alabama St. 59
Presbyterian 64, Winthrop 52
SC State 62, Savannah St. 53
Southern U. 51, MVSU 44
DePaul 74, Marquette 73
S. Dakota St. 83, South Dakota 71
Wright St. 55, Green Bay 52
Prairie View 69, Alabama A&M 56
BYU 82, Gonzaga 68
Boise St. 89, Fresno St. 77
Idaho 90, N. Arizona 73
N. Colorado 82, S. Utah 50
Portland St. 68, Montana St. 56
UC Irvine 53, UC Santa Barbara 46
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.