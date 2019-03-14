American U. 68, Lehigh 57
Bucknell 66, Holy Cross 31
Drexel 71, William & Mary 60
Robert Morris 69, Mount St. Mary’s 65
St. Francis (Pa.) 68, Sacred Heart 60
Towson 59, Delaware 49
Appalachian St. 47, Georgia St. 45
Bethune-Cookman 55, Coppin St. 49
Campbell 85, Hampton 63
Charleston Southern 65, High Point 61
Hofstra 57, James Madison 50
Middle Tennessee 66, UTEP 44
Norfolk St. 72, Howard 51
Northeastern 75, UNC-Wilmington 64
Radford 60, Presbyterian 49
South Alabama 87, Troy 74
UAB 70, Charlotte 55
UNC-Asheville 72, Gardner-Webb 56
W. Kentucky 74, Old Dominion 60
Loyola of Chicago 90, Evansville 80
Valparaiso 79, Indiana St. 77
Cent. Arkansas 76, Sam Houston St. 71
Rice 61, North Texas 43
Texas A&M-CC 69, New Orleans 47
