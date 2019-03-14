Thursday, Mar. 14 EAST

American U. 68, Lehigh 57

Bucknell 66, Holy Cross 31

Drexel 71, William & Mary 60

Robert Morris 69, Mount St. Mary’s 65

St. Francis (Pa.) 68, Sacred Heart 60

Towson 59, Delaware 49

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 47, Georgia St. 45

Bethune-Cookman 55, Coppin St. 49

Campbell 85, Hampton 63

Charleston Southern 65, High Point 61

Hofstra 57, James Madison 50

Middle Tennessee 66, UTEP 44

Norfolk St. 72, Howard 51

Northeastern 75, UNC-Wilmington 64

Radford 60, Presbyterian 49

South Alabama 87, Troy 74

UAB 70, Charlotte 55

UNC-Asheville 72, Gardner-Webb 56

W. Kentucky 74, Old Dominion 60

MIDWEST

Loyola of Chicago 90, Evansville 80

Valparaiso 79, Indiana St. 77

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 76, Sam Houston St. 71

Rice 61, North Texas 43

Texas A&M-CC 69, New Orleans 47

