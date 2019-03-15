Friday, Mar. 15 EAST

Bethune-Cookman 58, Md.-Eastern Shore 47

Drexel 73, Northeastern 69

Maine 68, Hartford 48

Towson 69, Hofstra 48

SOUTH

Campbell 55, Charleston Southern 44

Middle Tennessee 75, UAB 65

Norfolk St. 60, NC A&T 43

Radford 59, UNC-Asheville 52

Southern U. 71, Grambling St. 69

Texas A&M-CC 69, Nicholls 56

MIDWEST

Buffalo 82, Cent. Michigan 77

Drake 86, Valparaiso 58

Illinois St. 61, Bradley 55

Missouri St. 59, Loyola of Chicago 50

Ohio 74, Miami (Ohio) 48

Rio Grande 69, CS Bakersfield 58

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 82, Cent. Arkansas 54

Jackson St. 75, Prairie View 63

Rice 64, W. Kentucky 57

South Alabama 57, Texas-Arlington 50

UALR 80, Appalachian St. 64

FAR WEST

Hawaii 66, UC Riverside 58

New Mexico St. 91, UMKC 80

Portland St. 61, E. Washington 59

UC Davis 82, UC Irvine 50

