Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

March 16, 2019 5:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday, Mar. 16
EAST

Towson 53, Drexel 49

SOUTH

Southern U. 45, Jackson St. 41

MIDWEST

Buffalo 77, Ohio 61

Drake 65, Illinois St. 54

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement
SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 88, Lamar 79

UALR 57, South Alabama 56

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.