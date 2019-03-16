Listen Live Sports

March 16, 2019
 
Saturday, Mar. 16
EAST

Penn 91, Harvard 62

Princeton 68, Cornell 47

Towson 53, Drexel 49

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 57, Norfolk St. 45

Southern U. 45, Jackson St. 41

MIDWEST

Buffalo 77, Ohio 61

Drake 65, Illinois St. 54

Missouri St. 89, N. Iowa 64

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 88, Lamar 79

Rice 69, Middle Tennessee 54

Texas A&M-CC 58, Stephen F. Austin 56

UALR 57, South Alabama 56

FAR WEST

New Mexico St. 76, Rio Grande 73

UC Davis 58, Hawaii 50

___

