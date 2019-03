By The Associated Press

Sunday, Mar. 17 EAST

Bucknell 66, American U. 54

Princeton 65, Penn 54

Robert Morris 65, St. Francis (Pa.) 54

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 72, Liberty 49

Radford 57, Campbell 45

MIDWEST

Missouri St. 94, Drake 79

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 69, Texas A&M-CC 68

