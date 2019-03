Women’s Conference Tournament Glances

By The Associated Press

Times EST (through March 9) Times EDT (March 10-17) America East Conference First Round Wednesday, March 6

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Albany, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 3 Semifinals Sunday, March 10

Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, TBA

Third-remaining seed at second-remaining seed, TBA

Championship At Higher-Seeded Team Friday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference At Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C. First Round Wednesday, March 6

Virginia vs. Boston College, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Second Round Thursday, March 7

Syracuse vs. Virginia-Boston College winner, 11 a.m.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech-Wake Forest winner, 6 p.m.

Florida State vs. Duke-Pittsburgh winner, 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, March 8

Miami vs. Syracuse_Virginia-Boston College winner, 11 a.m.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina-Georgia Tech winner, 2 p.m.

Louisville vs. Clemson_Virginia Tech-Wake Forest winner, 6 p.m.

N.C. State vs. Florida State_Duke-Pittsburgh winner, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, March 9

Notre Dame_North Carolina-Georgia Tech winner vs. Miami_Syracuse_Virginia-Boston College winner, Noon

Louisville_Clemson_Virginia Tech-Wake Forest winner vs. N.C. State_Florida State_Duke-Pittsburgh winner, 2:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 10

Semifinal winners, Noon

Atlantic 10 Conference First Round Tuesday, March 5

George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m.

La Salle at Dayton, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 7 p.m.

UMass at George Mason, Noon

Rhode Island at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

At A.J. Palumbo Center Pittsburgh Quarterfinals Friday, March 8

VCU vs. Saint Joseph’s-George Washington winner, 11 a.m.

Dayton-La Salle winner vs Davidson-St. Bonaventure winner, 2 p.m.

Fordham vs. George Mason-UMass winner, 4:30 p.m.

Duquesne-Rhode Island winner vs. Saint Louis-Richmond winner, 7 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, March 9

VCU_Saint Joseph’s-George Washington winner vs. Dayton-La Salle_Davidson-St. Bonaventure winner, 11 a.m.

Fordham_George Mason-UMass winner vs. Duquesne-Rhode Island_Saint Louis-Richmond winner, 1:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 10

Semifinal winners, Noon

Big Ten Conference At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis First Round Wednesday, March 6

Penn State vs. Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m.

Purdue vs. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Second Round Thursday, March 7

Northwestern vs. Michigan State, Noon

Ohio State vs. Penn State-Wisconsin winner, 2:25 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Purdue-Illinois winner, 8:55 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, March 8

Maryland vs. Northwestern-Michigan State winner, Noon

Michigan vs. Ohio State_Penn State-Wisconsin winner, 2:25 p.m.

Iowa vs. Minnesota-Indiana winner, 6:30 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Nebraska_Purdue-Illinois winner, 8:55 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, March 9

Maryland_Northwestern-Michigan State winner vs. Michigan_Ohio State_Penn State-Wisconsin winner, 5 p.m.

Iowa_Minnesota-Indiana winner vs. Rutgers_Nebraska_Purdue-Illinois winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Horizon League At Little Caesars Arena Detroit First Round Tuesday, March 5

Oakland at Wright State, 5:30 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Milwaukee at Youngstown State, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

At Little Caesars Arena Detroit Semifinals Monday, March 11

Oakland-Wright State winner vs. Northern Kentucky-IUPUI winner, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee-Youngstown State winner vs. Cleveland State-Green Bay winner, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 12

Semifinal winners, Noon

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference At Times Union Center Albany, N.Y. First Round Thursday, March 7

Niagara vs. Fairfield, 9:30 a.m.

Siena vs. Iona, Noon

Manhattan vs. Saint Peter’s, 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, March 8

Quinnipiac vs. Niagara-Fairfield winner, 1 p.m.

Rider vs. Siena-Iona winner, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Marist vs. Manhattan-Saint Peter’s winner, Noon

Monmouth vs. Canisius, 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals Sunday, March 10

Quinnipiac_Niagara-Fairfield winner vs. Monmouth-Canisius winner, 11 a.m.

Rider_Siena-Iona winner vs. Marist_Manhattan-Saint Peter’s winner, 1:30 p.m.

Championship Monday, March 11

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference At The Ford Center Evansville, Ind. First Round Wednesday, March 6

Belmont vs. Southeast Missouri, 2 p.m.

Morehead State vs. Jacksonville State, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 7

Tennessee Tech vs. Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

UT Martin vs. Murray State, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, March 8

Belmont-Souteast Missouri winner vs. Tennessee Tech-Austin Peay winner, 2 p.m.

Morehead State-Jacksonville State winner vs. UT Martin-Murray State winner, 4:30 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 9

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Pacific-12 Conference At MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas First Round Thursday, March 7

Arizona State vs. Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

California vs. Washington State, 9 p.m.

Utah vs. Washington, 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, March 8

UCLA vs. Arizona State-Colorado winner, 2:30 p.m.

Oregon vs. Arizona-Southern Cal winner, 5 p.m.

Stanford vs. California-Washington State winner, 9 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Utah-Washington winner, 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, March 9

Oregon_Arizona-Southern Cal winner vs. UCLA_Arizona State-Colorado winner, 9 p.m.

Stanford_California-Washington State winner vs. Oregon State_Utah-Washington winner, 11:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Conference At Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C. First Round Wednesday, March 6

Mississippi vs. Florida, 11 a.m.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, 1:30 p.m.

Second Round Thursday, March 7

LSU vs. Tennessee, Noon

Missouri vs. Mississippi-Florida winner, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m.

Auburn vs. Alabama-Vanderbilt winner, 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, March 8

Mississippi State vs. LSU-Tennessee winner, Noon

Kentucky vs. Missouri_Mississippi-Florida winner, 2:30 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Georgia-Arkansas winner, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn_Alabama-Vanderbilt winner, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, March 9

Mississippi State_LSU-Tennessee winner vs. Kentucky_Missouri_Mississippi-Florida winner, 5 p.m.

South Carolina_Georgia-Arkansas winner vs. Texas A&M_Auburn_Alabama-Vanderbilt winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Southern Conference At U.S. Cellular Arena Asheville, N.C. First Round Thursday, March 7

Mercer vs. Western Carolina, 11 a.m.

ETSU vs. Wofford, 1:15 p.m.

Furman vs. Samford , 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro, 5:45 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, March 8

Mercer-Western Carolina winner vs. ETSU-Wofford winner, 11 a.m.

Furman-Samford winner vs. Chattanooga-UNC Greensboro winner, 1:15 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 10

Semifinal winners, Noon

West Coast Conference At Orleans Arena Las Vegas First Round Thursday, March 7

Portland vs. San Diego, 3 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. San Francisco, 5:30 p.m.

Second Round Friday, March 8

Pacific vs. Portland-San Diego winner, 4 p.m.

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara-San Francisco winner, 6:30 p.m.

Third Round Saturday, March 9

Saint Mary’s vs. Pacific_Portland-San Diego winner, 4 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount_Santa Clara-San Francisco winner, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 11

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s_Pacific_Portland-San Diego winner, 3 p.m.

BYU vs. Pepperdine_Loyola Marymount_Santa Clara-San Francisco winner, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 12

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

