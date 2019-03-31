Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 20
Morehead State 71, Ohio State 61
Pepperdine 91, Cal Baptist 79
Pacific 77, Fresno State 72
VCU 65, Charlotte 52
Arkansas 88, Houston 80, OT
UAB 93, Troy 89
Kent State 64, Green Bay 59
Butler 89, Northeastern 72
Cincinnati 76, Youngstown State 62
West Virginia 83, Rider 43
Toledo 71, Seton Hall 65
Western Kentucky 67, Miami 63
Ohio 81, High Point 74
South Florida 84, Stetson 50
Virginia Tech 92, Furman 65
Providence 71, Hartford 54
Middle Tennessee 59, IUPUI 47
TCU 72, Prairie View A&M 41
Northwestern 74, Dayton 51
Texas-Arlington 60, Stephen F. Austin 54
Wyoming 68, Northern Colorado 60
Denver 83, New Mexico 75
Arizona 66, Idaho State 56
Idaho 79, Loyola Marymount 64
Villanova 86, Old Dominion 81, OT
James Madison 48, N.C. A&T 37
Harvard 69, Drexel 56
Georgetown 90, Sacred Heart 59
Pennsylvania 64, American 45
Minnesota 91, Northern Iowa 75
South Alabama 73, Lamar 71
Saint Mary’s 67, Hawaii 43
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 23
TCU 71, Texas-Arlington 54
Butler 70, Kent State 52
Virginia Tech 82, VCU 72
Ohio 59, Middle Tennessee 57
Northwestern 54, Toledo 47
West Virginia 64, Villanova 57
Cincinnati 72, Minnesota 65
Georgetown 70, Harvard 65
Western Kentucky 68, Morehead State 65
Arkansas 100, UAB 52
Providence 64, Pennsylvania 54
Wyoming 78, South Alabama 71
Idaho 88, Denver 66
Arizona 64, Pacific 48
James Madison 71, South Florida 54
Pepperdine 65, Saint Mary’s 61
|Third Round
|Tuesday, March 26
Georgetown 53, Providence 46
Northwestern 56, West Virginia 54
Ohio 68, Western Kentucky 60
Cincinnati 72, Butler 65
James Madison 70, Virginia Tech 66
TCU 82, Arkansas 78
Wyoming 61, Pepperdine 60
Arizona 68, Idaho 60
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 30
Northwestern 61, Ohio 58
TCU 69, Cincinnati 55
James Madison 54, Georgetown 44
Wyoming (25-8) at Arizona (21-13), 5 p.m.
TCU (24-10) vs. Wyoming-Arizona winner, TBA
Northwestern (20-14) vs. James Madison (29-5), TBA
|Championship
|Saturday, April 6
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
