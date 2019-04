Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT First Round Wednesday, March 20

Morehead State 71, Ohio State 61

Pepperdine (20-11) at Cal Baptist (18-11), 8 p.m.

Pacific (18-12) at Fresno State (19-12), 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Charlotte (18-12) at VCU (23-9), 6 p.m.

Houston (15-15) at Arkansas (20-14), 7 p.m.

UAB (25-6) at Troy (22-8), 7 p.m.

Kent State (19-12) at Green Bay (22-9), 7 p.m.

Northeastern (20-11) at Butler (21-9), 7 p.m.

Youngstown State (22-9) at Cincinnati (21-10), 7 p.m.

Rider (19-12) at West Virginia (20-10), 7 p.m.

Seton Hall (15-15) at Toledo (20-11), 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky (18-14) at Miami (Ohio) (23-8), 7 p.m.

High Point (22-8) at Ohio (27-5), 7 p.m.

Stetson (16-15) at South Florida (18-15), 7 p.m.

Furman (19-13) at Virginia Tech (20-11), 7 p.m.

Hartford (23-9) at Providence (17-15), 7 p.m.

IUPUI (20-11) at Middle Tennessee (22-10), 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View A&M (17-13) at TCU (20-10), 7:30 p.m.

Dayton (17-13) at Northwestern (16-14), 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin (25-6) at Texas-Arlington (23-7), 8 p.m.

Northern Colorado (21-10) at Wyoming (22-8), 8:30 p.m.

Denver (17-13) at New Mexico (24-6), 9 p.m.

Idaho State (20-10) at Arizona (18-13), 9:30 p.m.

Idaho (20-11) at Loyola Marymount (18-14), 10 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Old Dominion (21-10) at Villanova (18-12), 7 p.m.

NC A&T (20-11) at James Madison (25-5), 7 p.m.

Drexel (24-8) at Harvard (16-12), 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart (19-12) at Georgetown (16-15), 7 p.m.

American (22-10) at Pennsylvania (23-6), 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa (20-12) at Minnesota (20-10), 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama (24-10) at Lamar (24-6), 8 p.m.

Hawaii (25-16) at Saint Mary’s (20-11), 10 p.m.

Second Round March 23-26

Houston-Arkansas winner vs. UAB-Troy winner, TBA

Prairie View A&M-TCU winner vs. Stephen F. Austin-Texas-Arlington winner, TBA

Kent State-Green Bay winner vs. Northeastern-Butler winner, TBA

Northern Iowa-Minnesota winner vs. Youngstown State-Cincinnati winner, TBA

Denver-New Mexico winner vs. Idaho-Loyola Marymount winner, TBA

Idaho State-Arizona winner vs. Pacific-Fresno State winner, TBA

Northern Colorado-Wyoming winner vs. South Alabama-Lamar winner, TBA

Hawaii-Saint Mary’s winner vs. Pepperdine-Cal Baptist winner, TBA

Rider-West Virginia winner vs. Old Dominion-Villanova winner, TBA

Seton Hall-Toledo winner vs. Dayton-Northwestern winner, TBA

Morehead State (24-10) vs. Western Kentucky-Miami (Ohio) winner, TBA

IUPUI-Middle Tennessee winner vs. High Point-Ohio winner, TBA

NC A&T-James Madison winner vs. Stetson-South Florida winner, TBA

Charlotte-VCU winner vs. Furman-Virginia Tech winner, TBA

Drexel-Harvard winner vs. Sacred Heart-Georgetown winner, TBA

American-Pennsylvania winner vs. Hartford-Providence winner, TBA

Third Round March 27-29

Houston-Arkansas-UAB-Troy winner vs. Prairie View A&M-TCU-Stephen F. Austin-Texas-Arlington winner, TBA

Kent State-Green Bay-Northeastern-Butler winner vs. Northern Iowa-Minnesota-Youngstown State-Cincinnati winner, TBA

Denver-New Mexico-Idaho-Loyola Marymount winner vs. Idaho State-Arizona-Pacific-Fresno State winner, TBA

Northern Colorado-Wyoming-South Alabama-Lamar winner vs. Hawaii-Saint Mary’s-Pepperdine-Cal Baptist winner, TBA

Rider-West Virginia-Old Dominion-Villanova winner vs. Seton Hall-Toledo-Dayton-Northwestern winner, TBA

Morehead State-Western Kentucky-Miami (Ohio) winner vs. IUPUI-Middle Tennessee-High Point-Ohio winner, TBA

NC A&T-James Madison-Stetson-South Florida winner vs. Charlotte-VCU-Furman-Virginia Tech winner, TBA

Drexel-Harvard-Sacred Heart-Georgetown winner vs. American-Pennsylvania-Hartford-Providence winner, TBA

Quarterfinals March 30-31

Houston-Arkansas-UAB-Troy-Prairie View A&M-TCU-Stephen F. Austin-Texas-Arlington winner vs. Kent State-Green Bay-Northeastern-Butler-Northern Iowa-Minnesota-Youngstown State-Cincinnati winner, TBA

Denver-New Mexico-Idaho-Loyola Marymount-Idaho State-Arizona-Pacific-Fresno State winner vs. Northern Colorado-Wyoming-South Alabama-Lamar-Hawaii-Saint Mary’s-Pepperdine-Cal Baptist winner, TBA

Rider-West Virginia-Old Dominion-Villanova-Seton Hall-Toledo-Dayton-Northwestern winner vs. Morehead State-Western Kentucky-Miami (Ohio)-IUPUI-Middle Tennessee-High Point-Ohio winner, TBA

NC A&T-James Madison-Stetson-South Florida-Charlotte-VCU-Furman-Virginia Tech winner vs. Drexel-Harvard-Sacred Heart-Georgetown-American-Pennsylvania-Hartford-Providence winner, TBA

Semifinals April 3-4

TBD

Championship Saturday, April 6

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

