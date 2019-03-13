Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

March 13, 2019 11:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Baylor, Big 12 Conference

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference

Boise State, Mountain West Conference

BYU, West Coast Conference

Advertisement

DePaul, Big East Conference

Fordham, Atlantic 10 Conference

Iowa, Big Ten Conference

Mercer, Southern Conference

Mississippi State, Southeastern Conference

Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference

Quinnipiac, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

South Dakota State, Summit League

Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

UConn, American Athletic Conference

Wright State, Horizon League

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.