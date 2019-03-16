Listen Live Sports

Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

March 16, 2019 2:06 pm
 
Baylor, Big 12 Conference

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference

Boise State, Mountain West Conference

BYU, West Coast Conference

Buffalo, Mid-American Conference

DePaul, Big East Conference

Fordham, Atlantic 10 Conference

Iowa, Big Ten Conference

Little Rock, Sun Belt Conference

Maine, America East Conference

Mercer, Southern Conference

Mississippi State, Southeastern Conference

Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference

Portland State, Big Sky Conference

Quinnipiac, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

South Dakota State, Summit League

Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

UConn, American Athletic Conference

Wright State, Horizon League

