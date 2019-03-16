Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

Baylor, Big 12 Conference
Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference
Boise State, Mountain West Conference
BYU, West Coast Conference
Buffalo, Mid-American Conference
DePaul, Big East Conference
Fordham, Atlantic 10 Conference
Iowa, Big Ten Conference
Little Rock, Sun Belt Conference
Maine, America East Conference
Mercer, Southern Conference
Mississippi State, Southeastern Conference
Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference
Portland State, Big Sky Conference
Quinnipiac, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
South Dakota State, Summit League
Stanford, Pac-12 Conference
UConn, American Athletic Conference
Wright State, Horizon League
