Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

Abilene Christian, Southland Conference
Baylor, Big 12 Conference
Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference
Bethune-Cookman, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Boise State, Mountain West Conference
BYU, West Coast Conference
Bucknell, Patriot League
Buffalo, Mid-American Conference
DePaul, Big East Conference
Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun Conference
Fordham, Atlantic 10 Conference
Iowa, Big Ten Conference
Little Rock, Sun Belt Conference
Maine, America East Conference
Mercer, Southern Conference
Mississippi State, Southeastern Conference
Missouri State, Missouri Valley Conference
New Mexico State, Western Athletic Conference
Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference
Portland State, Big Sky Conference
Princeton, Ivy League
Quinnipiac, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Radford, Big South Conference
Rice, Conference USA
Robert Morris, Northeast Conference
South Dakota State, Summit League
Southern University, Southwestern Athletic Conference
Stanford, Pac-12 Conference
Towson, Colonial Athletic Association
UC Davis, Big West Conference
UConn, American Athletic Conference
Wright State, Horizon League
