Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

Abilene Christian, Southland Conference

Baylor, Big 12 Conference

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference

Bethune-Cookman, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Boise State, Mountain West Conference

BYU, West Coast Conference

Bucknell, Patriot League

Buffalo, Mid-American Conference

DePaul, Big East Conference

Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun Conference

Fordham, Atlantic 10 Conference

Iowa, Big Ten Conference

Little Rock, Sun Belt Conference

Maine, America East Conference

Mercer, Southern Conference

Mississippi State, Southeastern Conference

Missouri State, Missouri Valley Conference

New Mexico State, Western Athletic Conference

Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference

Portland State, Big Sky Conference

Princeton, Ivy League

Quinnipiac, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Radford, Big South Conference

Rice, Conference USA

Robert Morris, Northeast Conference

South Dakota State, Summit League

Southern University, Southwestern Athletic Conference

Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Towson, Colonial Athletic Association

UC Davis, Big West Conference

UConn, American Athletic Conference

Wright State, Horizon League

