Women’s NCAA Division III Championship Scores

2019 – Thomas More 81, Bowdoin 67
2018 – Amherst 65, Bowdoin 45
2017 – Amherst 52, Tufts 29
2016 – Thomas More 63, Tufts 51
2015 – Thomas More 83, George Fox 63
2014 – FDU-Florham 80, Whitman 72
2013 – DePauw 69, Wisconsin-Whitewater 51
2012 – Illinois Wesleyan 57, George Fox 48
2011 – Amherst 64, Washington-St. Louis 55
2010 – Washington-St. Louis 65, Hope 59
2009 – George Fox 60, Washington-St. Louis 53
2008 – Howard Payne 68, Messiah 54
2007 – DePauw 55, Washington-St. Louis 52
2006 – Hope 69, Southern Maine 56
2005 – Milikin 70, Randolph-Macon 50
2004 – Wilmington (Ohio) 59, Bowdoin 53
2003 – Trinity (Texas) 60, Eastern Connecticut State 58
2002 – Wisconsin-Stevens Point 67, St. Lawrence 65
2001 – Washington-St. Louis 67, Messiah 45
2000 – Washington-St. Louis 79, Southern Maine 33
1999 – Washington-St. Louis 74, St. Benedict 65
1998 – Washington-St. Louis 77, Southern Maine 69
1997 – New York University 72, Wisconsin-Eau Claire 70
1996 – Wisconsin-Oshkosh 66, Mount Union 50
1995 – Capital 59, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 55
1994 – Capital 82, Washington-St. Louis 63
1993 – Central (Iowa) 71, Capital 63
1992 – Alma 79, Moravian 75
1991 – St. Thomas (Minn.) 73, Muskingum 55
1990 – Hope 65, St. John Fisher 63
1989 – Elizabethtown 66, Cal State Stanislaus 65
1988 – Concordia-Moorhead 65, St. John Fisher 57
1987 – Wiscons-Stevens Point 81, Concordia-Moorehead 74
1986 – Salem State 89, Bishop 85
1985 – Scranton 68, New Rochelle 59
1984 – Rust 51, Elizabethtown 49
1983 – North Central (Ill.) 83, Elizabethtown 71
1982 – Elizabethtown 67, UNC Greensboro 66, OT
