Women’s NCAA Division III Championship Scores

March 16, 2019 9:20 pm
 
2019 – Thomas More 81, Bowdoin 67

2018 – Amherst 65, Bowdoin 45

2017 – Amherst 52, Tufts 29

2016 – Thomas More 63, Tufts 51

2015 – Thomas More 83, George Fox 63

2014 – FDU-Florham 80, Whitman 72

2013 – DePauw 69, Wisconsin-Whitewater 51

2012 – Illinois Wesleyan 57, George Fox 48

2011 – Amherst 64, Washington-St. Louis 55

2010 – Washington-St. Louis 65, Hope 59

2009 – George Fox 60, Washington-St. Louis 53

2008 – Howard Payne 68, Messiah 54

2007 – DePauw 55, Washington-St. Louis 52

2006 – Hope 69, Southern Maine 56

2005 – Milikin 70, Randolph-Macon 50

2004 – Wilmington (Ohio) 59, Bowdoin 53

2003 – Trinity (Texas) 60, Eastern Connecticut State 58

2002 – Wisconsin-Stevens Point 67, St. Lawrence 65

2001 – Washington-St. Louis 67, Messiah 45

2000 – Washington-St. Louis 79, Southern Maine 33

1999 – Washington-St. Louis 74, St. Benedict 65

1998 – Washington-St. Louis 77, Southern Maine 69

1997 – New York University 72, Wisconsin-Eau Claire 70

1996 – Wisconsin-Oshkosh 66, Mount Union 50

1995 – Capital 59, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 55

1994 – Capital 82, Washington-St. Louis 63

1993 – Central (Iowa) 71, Capital 63

1992 – Alma 79, Moravian 75

1991 – St. Thomas (Minn.) 73, Muskingum 55

1990 – Hope 65, St. John Fisher 63

1989 – Elizabethtown 66, Cal State Stanislaus 65

1988 – Concordia-Moorhead 65, St. John Fisher 57

1987 – Wiscons-Stevens Point 81, Concordia-Moorehead 74

1986 – Salem State 89, Bishop 85

1985 – Scranton 68, New Rochelle 59

1984 – Rust 51, Elizabethtown 49

1983 – North Central (Ill.) 83, Elizabethtown 71

1982 – Elizabethtown 67, UNC Greensboro 66, OT

