Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

March 1, 2019 9:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Friday

1. Baylor (26-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.

2. UConn (26-2) did not play. Next: vs. Houston, Saturday.

3. Louisville (26-2) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Sunday.

4. Notre Dame (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

5. Mississippi State (26-2) did not play. Next: at No. 14 South Carolina, Sunday.

6. Oregon (25-3) at Arizona. Next: at No. 21 Arizona State, Sunday.

7. Stanford (23-4) at Washington State. Next: at Washington, Sunday.

8. Maryland (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

9. Oregon State (23-5) at No. 21 Arizona State. Next: at Arizona, Sunday.

10. N.C. State (24-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Miami, Sunday.

11. Kentucky (23-6) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.

12. Iowa (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.

13. Marquette (23-5) at Creighton. Next: at Providence, Sunday.

14. South Carolina (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Mississippi State, Sunday.

15. Miami (24-6) did not play. Next: at No. 10 N.C. State, Sunday.

16. Gonzaga (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Saturday.

17. Syracuse (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.

18. Texas (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa State, Saturday.

19. Texas A&M (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Sunday.

20. Iowa State (21-7) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Texas, Saturday.

21. Arizona State (18-8) vs. No. 9 Oregon State. Next: vs. No. 6 Oregon, Sunday.

22. Florida State (21-7) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.

23. Drake (22-5) beat Southern Illinois 71-64. Next: at Missouri State, Sunday.

24. Rice (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana Tech, Saturday.

25. UCLA (17-11) vs. Utah. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.