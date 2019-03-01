Friday

1. Baylor (26-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.

2. UConn (26-2) did not play. Next: vs. Houston, Saturday.

3. Louisville (26-2) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Sunday.

4. Notre Dame (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

5. Mississippi State (26-2) did not play. Next: at No. 14 South Carolina, Sunday.

6. Oregon (26-3) beat Arizona 83-54. Next: at No. 21 Arizona State, Sunday.

7. Stanford (24-4) beat Washington State 67-42. Next: at Washington, Sunday.

8. Maryland (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

9. Oregon State (23-6) lost to No. 21 Arizona State 66-54. Next: at Arizona, Sunday.

10. N.C. State (24-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Miami, Sunday.

11. Kentucky (23-6) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.

12. Iowa (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.

13. Marquette (23-6) lost to Creighton 71-65. Next: at Providence, Sunday.

14. South Carolina (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Mississippi State, Sunday.

15. Miami (24-6) did not play. Next: at No. 10 N.C. State, Sunday.

16. Gonzaga (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Saturday.

17. Syracuse (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.

18. Texas (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa State, Saturday.

19. Texas A&M (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Sunday.

20. Iowa State (21-7) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Texas, Saturday.

21. Arizona State (19-8) beat No. 9 Oregon State 66-54. Next: vs. No. 6 Oregon, Sunday.

22. Florida State (21-7) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.

23. Drake (22-5) beat Southern Illinois 71-64. Next: at Missouri State, Sunday.

24. Rice (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana Tech, Saturday.

25. UCLA (18-11) beat Utah 76-61. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday.

