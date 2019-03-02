1. Baylor (27-1) beat Oklahoma State 76-44. Next: at West Virginia, Monday.
2. UConn (27-2) beat Houston 83-61. Next: at South Florida, Monday.
3. Louisville (26-2) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Sunday.
4. Notre Dame (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.
5. Mississippi State (26-2) did not play. Next: at No. 14 South Carolina, Sunday.
6. Oregon (26-3) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Arizona State, Sunday.
7. Stanford (24-4) did not play. Next: at Washington, Sunday.
8. Maryland (26-3) beat Illinois 71-62. Next: Big Ten tournament.
9. Oregon State (23-6) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Sunday.
10. N.C. State (24-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Miami, Sunday.
11. Kentucky (23-6) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.
12. Iowa (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.
13. Marquette (23-6) did not play. Next: at Providence, Sunday.
14. South Carolina (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Mississippi State, Sunday.
15. Miami (24-6) did not play. Next: at No. 10 N.C. State, Sunday.
16. Gonzaga (27-3) beat Loyola Marymount 68-58. Next: WCC tournament.
17. Syracuse (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.
18. Texas (21-8) lost to No. 20 Iowa State 82-73. Next: at TCU, Tuesday.
19. Texas A&M (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Sunday.
20. Iowa State (22-7) beat No. 18 Texas 82-73. Next: vs. Kansas, Monday.
21. Arizona State (19-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Oregon, Sunday.
22. Florida State (21-7) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.
23. Drake (22-5) did not play. Next: at Missouri State, Sunday.
24. Rice (24-3) beat Louisiana Tech 78-42. Next: at UTSA, Thursday.
25. UCLA (18-11) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.