Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

March 2, 2019 10:02 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday

1. Baylor (27-1) beat Oklahoma State 76-44. Next: at West Virginia, Monday.

2. UConn (27-2) beat Houston 83-61. Next: at South Florida, Monday.

3. Louisville (26-2) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Sunday.

4. Notre Dame (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

5. Mississippi State (26-2) did not play. Next: at No. 14 South Carolina, Sunday.

6. Oregon (26-3) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Arizona State, Sunday.

7. Stanford (24-4) did not play. Next: at Washington, Sunday.

8. Maryland (26-3) beat Illinois 71-62. Next: Big Ten tournament.

9. Oregon State (23-6) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Sunday.

10. N.C. State (24-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Miami, Sunday.

11. Kentucky (23-6) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.

12. Iowa (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.

13. Marquette (23-6) did not play. Next: at Providence, Sunday.

14. South Carolina (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Mississippi State, Sunday.

15. Miami (24-6) did not play. Next: at No. 10 N.C. State, Sunday.

16. Gonzaga (27-3) beat Loyola Marymount 68-58. Next: WCC tournament.

17. Syracuse (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.

18. Texas (21-8) lost to No. 20 Iowa State 82-73. Next: at TCU, Tuesday.

19. Texas A&M (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Sunday.

20. Iowa State (22-7) beat No. 18 Texas 82-73. Next: vs. Kansas, Monday.

21. Arizona State (19-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Oregon, Sunday.

22. Florida State (21-7) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.

23. Drake (22-5) did not play. Next: at Missouri State, Sunday.

24. Rice (24-3) beat Louisiana Tech 78-42. Next: at UTSA, Thursday.

25. UCLA (18-11) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.