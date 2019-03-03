Sunday

1. Baylor (27-1) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Monday.

2. UConn (27-2) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Monday.

3. Louisville (26-2) at Pittsburgh. Next: ACC tournament.

4. Notre Dame (27-3) beat Virginia 103-66. Next: ACC tournament.

Advertisement

5. Mississippi State (26-2) at No. 14 South Carolina. Next: SEC tournament.

6. Oregon (26-3) at No. 21 Arizona State. Next: Pac-12 tournament.

7. Stanford (24-4) at Washington. Next: Pac-12 tournament.

8. Maryland (26-3) did not play. Next: Big Ten tournament.

9. Oregon State (23-6) at Arizona. Next: Pac-12 tournament.

10. N.C. State (24-4) vs. No. 15 Miami. Next: ACC tournament.

11. Kentucky (23-6) at Georgia. Next: SEC tournament.

12. Iowa (22-6) vs. Northwestern. Next: Big Ten tournament.

13. Marquette (23-6) at Providence. Next: Big East tournament.

14. South Carolina (21-7) vs. No. 5 Mississippi State. Next: SEC tournament.

15. Miami (24-6) at No. 10 N.C. State. Next: ACC tournament.

16. Gonzaga (27-3) did not play. Next: WCC tournament.

17. Syracuse (21-7) vs. Boston College. Next: ACC tournament.

18. Texas (21-8) did not play. Next: at TCU, Tuesday.

19. Texas A&M (22-6) vs. Arkansas. Next: SEC tournament.

20. Iowa State (22-7) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Monday.

21. Arizona State (19-8) vs. No. 6 Oregon. Next: Pac-12 tournament.

22. Florida State (21-7) at Georgia Tech. Next: ACC tournament.

23. Drake (22-5) at Missouri State. Next: vs. Illinois State, Thursday.

24. Rice (24-3) did not play. Next: at UTSA, Thursday.

25. UCLA (18-11) vs. Colorado. Next: Pac-12 tournament.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.