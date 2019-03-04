1. Baylor (28-1) beat West Virginia 63-57. Next: Big 12 quarterfinals, Saturday.
2. UConn (28-2) beat South Florida 57-47. Next: AAC quarterfinals, Saturday.
3. Louisville (27-2) did not play. Next: ACC quarterfinals, Friday.
4. Notre Dame (27-3) did not play. Next: ACC quarterfinals, Friday.
5. Mississippi State (27-2) did not play. Next: vs. LSU or Tennessee, Friday.
6. Oregon (27-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona or Southern Cal, Friday.
7. Stanford (25-4) did not play. Next: vs. California or Washington State, Friday.
8. Maryland (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern or Michigan State, Friday.
9. N.C. State (25-4) did not play. Next: ACC quarterfinals, Friday.
10. Iowa (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota or Indiana, Friday.
11. Oregon State (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. Utah or Washington, Friday.
12. South Carolina (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia or Arkansas, Friday.
13. Kentucky (24-6) did not play. Next: SEC quarterfinals, Friday.
14. Gonzaga (27-3) did not play. Next: WCC semifinals, Monday.
15. Texas A&M (23-6) did not play. Next: SEC quarterfinals, Friday.
16. Miami (24-7) did not play. Next: ACC quarterfinals, Friday.
17. Marquette (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s or Seton Hall, Sunday.
18. Syracuse (22-7) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia or Boston College, Thursday.
19. Iowa State (23-7) beat Kansas 69-49. Next: Big 12 quarterfinals, Saturday.
20. Arizona State (19-9) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Thursday.
21. Texas (21-8) did not play. Next: at TCU, Tuesday.
22. Drake (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois State, Thursday.
22. Florida State (22-7) did not play. Next: vs. Duke or Pittsburgh, Thursday.
24. Rice (24-3) did not play. Next: at UTSA, Thursday.
25. UCLA (19-11) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Arizona State or Colorado, Friday.
