Women’s Top 25 Fared

March 5, 2019 9:16 pm
 
1. Baylor (27-1) did not play. Next: Big 12 quarterfinals, Saturday.

2. UConn (28-2) did not play. Next: AAC quarterfinals, Saturday.

3. Louisville (27-2) did not play. Next: ACC quarterfinals, Friday.

4. Notre Dame (27-3) did not play. Next: ACC quarterfinals, Friday.

5. Mississippi State (27-2) did not play. Next: vs. LSU or Tennessee, Friday.

6. Oregon (27-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona or Southern Cal, Friday.

7. Stanford (25-4) did not play. Next: vs. California or Washington State, Friday.

8. Maryland (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern or Michigan State, Friday.

9. N.C. State (25-4) did not play. Next: ACC quarterfinals, Friday.

10. Iowa (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota or Indiana, Friday.

11. Oregon State (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. Utah or Washington, Friday.

12. South Carolina (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia or Arkansas, Friday.

13. Kentucky (24-6) did not play. Next: SEC quarterfinals, Friday.

14. Gonzaga (27-3) did not play. Next: WCC semifinals, Monday.

15. Texas A&M (23-6) did not play. Next: SEC quarterfinals, Friday.

16. Miami (24-7) did not play. Next: ACC quarterfinals, Friday.

17. Marquette (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s or Seton Hall, Sunday.

18. Syracuse (22-7) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia or Boston College, Thursday.

19. Iowa State (23-7) did not play. Next: Big 12 quarterfinals, Saturday.

20. Arizona State (19-9) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Thursday.

21. Texas (22-8) beat TCU 62-48. Next: Big 12 quarterfinals, Saturday.

22. Drake (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois State, Thursday.

22. Florida State (22-7) did not play. Next: vs. Duke or Pittsburgh, Thursday.

24. Rice (24-3) did not play. Next: at UTSA, Thursday.

25. UCLA (19-11) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Arizona State or Colorado, Friday.

