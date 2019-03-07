Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

March 7, 2019 1:28 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Thursday

1. Baylor (27-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma or Texas Tech, Saturday.

2. UConn (28-2) did not play. Next: vs. East Carolina or SMU, Saturday.

3. Louisville (27-2) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson or Virginia Tech, Friday.

4. Notre Dame (27-3) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina or Georgia Tech, Friday.

Advertisement

5. Mississippi State (27-2) did not play. Next: vs. LSU or Tennessee, Friday.

6. Oregon (27-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona or Southern Cal, Friday.

7. Stanford (25-4) did not play. Next: vs. California or Washington State, Friday.

8. Maryland (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern or Michigan State, Friday.

9. N.C. State (25-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Florida State or Duke, Friday.

10. Iowa (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota or Indiana, Friday.

11. Oregon State (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. Utah or Washington, Friday.

12. South Carolina (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia or Arkansas, Friday.

13. Kentucky (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri or Florida, Friday.

14. Gonzaga (27-3) did not play. Next: WCC semifinals, Monday.

15. Texas A&M (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn or Alabama, Friday.

16. Miami (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse or Virginia, Friday.

17. Marquette (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s or Seton Hall, Sunday.

18. Syracuse (23-7) beat Virginia 67-57. Next: vs. No. 16 Miami, Friday.

19. Iowa State (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State or Kansas, Saturday.

20. Arizona State (19-9) vs. Colorado. Next: vs. No. 25 UCLA or TBA, Friday.

21. Texas (22-8) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.

22. Drake (23-5) vs. Illinois State. Next: vs. Bradley, Saturday.

22. Florida State (22-7) vs. Duke. Next: vs. No. 9 N.C. State or TBA, Friday.

24. Rice (24-3) at UTSA. Next: C-USA quarterfinals, Thursday.

25. UCLA (19-11) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Arizona State or Colorado, Friday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.