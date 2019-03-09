Saturday

1. Baylor (28-1) beat Texas Tech 100-61. Next: vs. Kansas State, Sunday.

2. UConn (29-2) beat East Carolina 92-65. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.

3. Louisville (29-2) beat No. 9 N.C. State 78-68. Next: vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, Sunday.

4. Notre Dame (29-3) beat No. 18 Syracuse 91-66. Next: vs. No. 3 Louisville, Sunday.

5. Mississippi State (29-2) beat Missouri 71-56. Next: vs. No. 15 Texas A&M or Arkansas, Sunday.

6. Oregon (28-3) vs. No. 25 UCLA. Next: vs. No. 7 Stanford or Washington, Sunday.

7. Stanford (26-4) vs. Washington. Next: vs. No. 6 Oregon or No. 25 UCLA, Sunday.

8. Maryland (28-3) beat Michigan 73-72. Next: vs. No. 10 Iowa or Rutgers, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (26-5) lost to No. 3 Louisville 78-68. Next: TBA.

10. Iowa (24-6) vs. Rutgers. Next: vs. No. 8 Maryland, Sunday or TBA.

11. Oregon State (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. TBA.

12. South Carolina (21-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

13. Kentucky (24-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

14. Gonzaga (27-3) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s or Loyola Marymount, Monday.

15. Texas A&M (24-6) vs. Arkansas. Next: vs. No. 5 Mississippi State, Sunday or TBA.

16. Miami (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

17. Marquette (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Sunday.

18. Syracuse (24-8) lost to No. 4 Notre Dame 91-66. Next: TBA.

19. Iowa State (24-7) beat Kansas 75-58. Next: vs. No. 21 Texas or TCU, Sunday.

20. Arizona State (20-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

21. Texas (22-8) vs. TCU. Next: vs. No. 19 Iowa State, Sunday or TBA.

22. Drake (25-5) beat Bradley 95-63. Next: MVC quarterfinals, Friday.

22. Florida State (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

24. Rice (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Miss. or North Texas, Thursday.

25. UCLA (20-11) vs. No. 6 Oregon. Next: vs. No. 7 Stanford or Washington, Sunday.

