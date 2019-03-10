Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

March 10, 2019 3:28 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Sunday

1. Baylor (28-1) vs. Kansas State. Next: vs. No. 19 Iowa State or No. 21 Texas, Monday.

2. UConn (29-2) vs. South Florida. Next: vs. Cincinnati or UCF, Monday.

3. Louisville (29-3) lost to No. 4 Notre Dame 99-79. Next: TBA.

4. Notre Dame (30-3) beat No. 3 Louisville 99-79. Next: NCAA Tournament.

Advertisement

5. Mississippi State (29-2) vs. Arkansas. Next: TBA.

6. Oregon (29-3) vs. No. 7 Stanford. Next: TBA.

7. Stanford (27-4) vs. No. 6 Oregon. Next: TBA.

8. Maryland (28-3) vs. No. 10 Iowa. Next: TBA.

9. N.C. State (26-5) did not play. Next: TBA.

10. Iowa (25-6) vs. No. 8 Maryland. Next: TBA.

11. Oregon State (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. TBA.

12. South Carolina (21-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

13. Kentucky (24-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

14. Gonzaga (27-3) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s or Loyola Marymount, Monday.

15. Texas A&M (24-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

16. Miami (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

17. Marquette (25-6) beat St. John’s 88-57. Next: vs. Villanova or Georgetown, Monday.

18. Syracuse (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

19. Iowa State (24-7) vs. No. 21 Texas. Next: vs. No. 1 Baylor or Kansas State, Monday.

20. Arizona State (20-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

21. Texas (23-8) vs. No. 19 Iowa State. Next: vs. No. 1 Baylor or Kansas State, Monday.

22. Drake (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana State or Valparaiso, Friday.

22. Florida State (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

24. Rice (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Miss. or North Texas, Thursday.

25. UCLA (20-12) did not play. Next: TBA.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|20 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.