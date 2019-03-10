Sunday

1. Baylor (29-1) beat Kansas State 88-60. Next: vs. No. 19 Iowa State, Monday.

2. UConn (30-2) beat South Florida 81-45. Next: vs. Cincinnati or UCF, Monday.

3. Louisville (29-3) lost to No. 4 Notre Dame 99-79. Next: TBA.

4. Notre Dame (30-3) beat No. 3 Louisville 99-79. Next: NCAA Tournament.

5. Mississippi State (30-2) beat Arkansas 101-70. Next: NCAA Tournament.

6. Oregon (29-3) vs. No. 7 Stanford. Next: TBA.

7. Stanford (27-4) vs. No. 6 Oregon. Next: TBA.

8. Maryland (28-4) lost to No. 10 Iowa 90-76. Next: TBA.

9. N.C. State (26-5) did not play. Next: TBA.

10. Iowa (26-6) beat No. 8 Maryland 90-76. Next: NCAA Tournament.

11. Oregon State (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. TBA.

12. South Carolina (21-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

13. Kentucky (24-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

14. Gonzaga (27-3) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Monday.

15. Texas A&M (24-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

16. Miami (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

17. Marquette (25-6) beat St. John’s 88-57. Next: vs. Georgetown, Monday.

18. Syracuse (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

19. Iowa State (25-7) beat No. 21 Texas 75-69. Next: vs. No. 1 Baylor, Monday.

20. Arizona State (20-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

21. Texas (23-9) lost to No. 19 Iowa State 75-69. Next: TBA.

22. Drake (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana State or Valparaiso, Friday.

22. Florida State (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

24. Rice (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Miss. or North Texas, Thursday.

25. UCLA (20-12) did not play. Next: TBA.

