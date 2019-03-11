Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

March 11, 2019 8:46 pm
 
Monday

1. Baylor (30-1) vs. No. 13 Iowa State. Next: TBA.

2. UConn (31-2) beat UCF 66-45. Next: NCAA Tournament.

3. Notre Dame (30-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

4. Mississippi State (30-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

5. Louisville (29-3) did not play. Next: TBA.

6. Stanford (28-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

7. Oregon (29-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

8. Iowa (26-6) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

9. Maryland (28-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

10. N.C. State (26-5) did not play. Next: TBA.

11. Oregon State (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. TBA.

12. Gonzaga (28-3) beat Saint Mary’s 78-77, 2OT. Next: vs. BYU, Tuesday.

13. Iowa State (25-7) vs. No. 1 Baylor. Next: TBA.

13. Marquette (26-6) beat Georgetown 75-62. Next: vs. DePaul, Tuesday.

15. Syracuse (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

16. South Carolina (21-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

17. Texas A&M (24-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

18. Kentucky (24-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

19. Miami (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

20. UCLA (20-12) did not play. Next: TBA.

21. Drake (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana State or Valparaiso, Friday.

22. Texas (23-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

23. Arizona State (20-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

24. Rice (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Miss. or North Texas, Thursday.

25. Florida State (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

