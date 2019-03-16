Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

March 16, 2019 4:35 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Thursday

1. Baylor (31-1) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

2. UConn (31-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

3. Notre Dame (30-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

4. Mississippi State (30-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (29-3) did not play. Next: TBA.

6. Stanford (28-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

7. Oregon (29-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

8. Iowa (26-6) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

9. Maryland (28-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

10. N.C. State (26-5) did not play. Next: TBA.

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

11. Oregon State (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. TBA.

12. Gonzaga (28-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

13. Iowa State (25-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

13. Marquette (26-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

15. Syracuse (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

16. South Carolina (21-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

17. Texas A&M (24-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

18. Kentucky (24-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

19. Miami (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

20. UCLA (20-12) did not play. Next: TBA.

21. Drake (27-5) beat Illinois State 65-54. Next: vs. Missouri State or Northern Iowa, Sunday.

22. Texas (23-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

23. Arizona State (20-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

24. Rice (27-3) vs. Middle Tennessee. Next: TBA.

25. Florida State (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.